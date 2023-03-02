Home World Eurovision song list of finalists | Entertainment
The names of all the finalists of the Serbian selection for representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest are known

Hurricane girls, tiktokers in raincoats, performances that confused even Marija Šerifović, got the opportunity to win the votes of the audience and the jury with their songs, talent and performances.

These eight contestants from the second semi-final night did it. They are:

Frajle – “Neka Neka”

Nadia – Your boyfriend’s girlfriend

Filarri – After me

Gift – Free

Hurricane – Zumi zimi zami

Gypsies – Sin

Zejna – Rumba

Duo Grand – Live Life

On Saturday, in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, they will be joined by eight other performers from the first semi-final, namely:

Stefan Shy – “From pillow to pillow”
Prince – “Flower from the East”
Chegi i Braća Blues Band – “Wedding or Quarrel”
Boris Subotić – “Unavailable”
Luke Black – “I’m just sleepy”
Filip Baloš – “New plan, second dream”
Nađa – “My first scar on my soul”
Emphaty Soul Project – “Indigo”

See also how the performers looked in the second semi-final:

