Migration: Associations criticize planned immigration law

“The visa procedures continue to take too long, the immigration authorities are overburdened and there is still no culture of welcome in Germany that makes Germany appear more attractive to immigrants,” says Jörg Dittrich, president of the trades.

WBusiness associations have criticized the federal government’s planned Skilled Immigration Act as insufficient. “The path is still paved with too many difficulties and potholes for immigrants to take it on the scale hoped for,” said the President of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH), the editorial network Germany.

“The visa procedures continue to take too long, the immigration authorities are overburdened and there is still no culture of welcome in Germany that makes Germany appear more attractive to immigrants.” take effect, immigration law must be made less bureaucratic.”

On Thursday, the Bundestag will debate the traffic light coalition’s draft law for easier immigration for skilled workers for the first time. The law is intended to make it easier and more attractive for qualified workers from abroad to take up a job in Germany – it is also intended to remedy the lack of personnel in many German companies.

also read

The coalition led by Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil and Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (both SPD) wants, among other things, to introduce a points system based on the Canadian model and make it easier for foreign professional qualifications to be recognised.

The general manager of the Central Association of the German Construction Industry, Felix Pakleppa, also expressed criticism of the draft law. “For the immigration of non-European skilled workers, the sole criterion is the existence of formal qualifications. This means that the law falls short in practice,” he explained.

There are “a great many people willing to immigrate with many years of professional experience on foreign construction sites”. However, if they lack the formal qualifications, they are denied access to the German labor market.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.