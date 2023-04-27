Barcelona Zalgiris Euroleague | Sports

Barcelona easily beat Žalgiris in the first match and took the lead in the Euroleague quarterfinal series.

Source: MN PRESS

Barcelona she won Zalgiris and took the lead in the Euroleague quarterfinal series – 91:69 ​​(25:13, 23:18, 18:22, 25:16). The Spanish team controlled the events on the floor from the first to the last section and was never threatened by the results. Already after the first part, the advantage was in double digits (25:13), and at halftime the difference was “+17” (48:31).

Šarunas Jasikevičius had no mercy against his team, as he was born in Kaunas, played and coached the Lithuanian team, now he dismantled them and showed why his team is the absolute favorite in this series. The second match will be played on the same field on Friday at 8 p.m., after which the series moves to the “hot” hall in Lithuania, where the final four will also be played.

By the way, Barcelona has already released tickets for the final tournament and that probably best illustrates how confident they are of going through. As for the list of scorers from the first game, Sertač Šanli (17, 5 goals) and Nikola Mirotić (15, 4 goals) were the most effective. On the other side, the only players in double figures were Ignas Brazdeikis with 14 and Dovidas Gedraitis with 10 points.