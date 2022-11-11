Piazza Affari completes a week entirely marked on the upside. To give further breath to the rally in the markets yesterday was the sharper-than-expected slowdown in US inflation which gives hope for a less aggressive Fed in raising rates. The positive sentiment of investors is supported by the easing of Covid restrictions in China which also triggered the oil rally.

At the end of the session, the Ftse Mib recorded a rise of 0.26% to 24,455 points. Among the Milanese blue chips, the increases of Saipem (+ 7.8%) Azimut (+ 4.14%) and Moncler (+ 3.93%) stand out. On the other hand, TIM retreats (-3.46%) which had been among the best on the eve.