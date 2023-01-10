Home Business Milan-Desio-Seregno metrotramway: 131 million contract signed
Milan-Desio-Seregno metrotramway: 131 million contract signed

Milan-Desio-Seregno metrotramway: 131 million contract signed

The key points

  • 131 million contract
  • Protocol for legality

A long-awaited work in the Northern Milan area is unlocked: the metro-tramway Milan Nord-Desio-Seregno Park. A result made possible thanks to government intervention, which will cover the extra costs. There Metropolitan city of Milan (ex Province of Milan) signed the contract with the construction company Cmc of Ravenna for the construction of the new infrastructure. A historic signing, which comes after a long process of waiting and postponements, and which will lead to the delivery of an important work for mobility in the metropolitan area in 38 months of construction.

131 million contract

A contract worth 131 million euros and which already sees the vast area authority engaged in discussions with the municipalities concerned to start the works and preparatory activities for the opening of the construction site, expected by on March 15, 2023. This is an important step towards the effective realization of the expected metro-tramway, after the Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development (Cipess) definitively approved the new project on 2 August and approved an additional allocation. A result of historic significance, which will allow Palazzo Isimbardi to provide the area with a new and strategic infrastructure, which will also contribute to reducing CO2 emissions, creating less congestion and improving people’s quality of life.

Protocol for legality

A third is added to these two fundamental stages, namely the signing, on 30 November 2022, of the Protocol of legality for the construction of the Milan-Seregno light rail. The document, signed by the Metropolitan City as the client, by the Prefects of Milan and Monza and Brianza, by the Interregional Superintendency for Public Works for Lombardy and Emilia Romagna, provides for additional obligations with respect to the current anti-mafia legislation: the check for anti-mafia information to all subjects belonging to the business chain (procurement contract and subcontracts); the establishment of an IT database will be ensured by the person who will be awarded the contract.

The Municipalities affected by the infrastructure are: Bresso, Cormano, Cusano Milanino, Paderno Dugnano, Nova Milanese, Desio and Seregno. The redevelopment of this important public transport infrastructure, once operational, will offer 80,000 passengers a day the possibility of moving in 16 minutes between Parco Nord and Calderara (in the Municipality of Paderno Dugnano) and 40,000 travelers to move in 25 minutes from Calderara to Seregno. The first part, up to Paderno Dugnano (Calderara locality) will be double-tracked and the second, from Calderara to Seregno, single-tracked, with doublings for crossings.

