Orlandi case, “they don’t want the truth”, the Vatican against the lawyer Sgrò

Case Orlandi, Clash between the Vatican and Emanuela's family

Four days after Pietro Orlandi’s hearing – historic act and which, at least on paper, appeared as a decisive step towards the truth about Emanuela’s disappearance, which took place in 1983 – today’s meeting between the lawyer Laura Sgro’ and the Promoter of Justice Alessandro Diddi (which lasted 5 minutes, after the lawyer of the Orlandi family objected to professional secrecy) runs the risk of compromising, perhaps irreversibly, the path of Vatican justice. Diddi himself is convinced of this and, in an interview with the breaking latest news, does not hide his great disappointment.

“I should start thinking wrong…”, he says, pressed on a possible ‘interested’ turnaround by the lawyer. The question is simple: is the Orlandi family, represented today by the lawyer Sgro’, interested in the truth whatever it is? “I can’t understand. I’m almost starting to think badly, but at the moment I take note of this situation and that’s it”, says the Promoter of Justice who, at the urging of Pope Francis, is putting his heart and soul into the investigation which, after 40 years , aims to shed light on the disappearance of the then 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee.

“At the moment, I can only take note of this inexplicable move – Diddi says -. We made ourselves available, in silence and without attracting attention, they believed that we were doing nothing, but as we have shown, this was not the case. Now who have to give us important information withdraw: it is inexplicable”. Then the Promoter of Justice goes straight to Laura Sgro’, the family’s lawyer, and today called to speak. “A huge setback from the lawyer on the journey to the truth. There is little to think about: in recent months we have worked on the paths to be investigated and now, after what happened, I don’t know how to go on”, explains Diddi to breaking latest news, adding that he will also speak with the Holy Father.

