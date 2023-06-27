Milan, green light for the third seat of the European Patent Court

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani

Minister Tajani’s announcement: “The third seat of the European Patent Court will be in Milan”

Il Unified Patent Court, a new international court with jurisdiction over unitary and European patents, will have its headquarters in Milan. The announcement was made by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajaniwho shared the news via his profile Twitter.

Tajani said: “Milan will be the seat of the third section of the European Patent Court (TUB). The administrative committee of the TUB officially approved this decision. It’s good news for Italy and recognition for Milan.”

The question about the new EU court generated controversy in the previous months, as there was the possibility that Milan would be excluded from the cities initially considered to replace London, which lost its seat due to Brexit.

The minister Charles Nordio he stated a few weeks ago: “The resistance against the transfer to Milan of all the competences originally assigned in London is strong, but we intend to maintain our position just as vigorously”. However, the government led by Melons managed to overcome resistance and the Lombard capital obtained final approval.

