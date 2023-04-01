The closure of the Milan Stock Exchange today

The hope of a stop to the rise in interest rates by the Central Banks and the drop, albeit limited, of inflation have put markets on the glasses of optimism, closing the week positive. The Milan Stock Exchange gains +0.34%, with Moncler, Nexi and Erg among the highlighted stocks.

In the United States, the price index relating to personal consumption expenditure fell to +5% in February on an annual basis, from +5.3% in January and against expectations for a figure of +5.1%. Eurozone annual inflation also fell to 6.9% in March from 8.5% in February and the preliminary estimates of Istat speak of a decrease of 0.3% on a monthly basis in consumer prices.

The price of oil is growing, holding 75 dollars a barrel. The tension on European government bonds is decreasing, with the yield of the 10-year BTP at 4.13% and the spread with Germany at 181. Finally, the euro lost ground and returned below the 1.09 dollar level.