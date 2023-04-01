Home Business Milan Stock Exchange still positive, today’s analysis
Business

Milan Stock Exchange still positive, today’s analysis

by admin

The closure of the Milan Stock Exchange today

The hope of a stop to the rise in interest rates by the Central Banks and the drop, albeit limited, of inflation have put markets on the glasses of optimism, closing the week positive. The Milan Stock Exchange gains +0.34%, with Moncler, Nexi and Erg among the highlighted stocks.

In the United States, the price index relating to personal consumption expenditure fell to +5% in February on an annual basis, from +5.3% in January and against expectations for a figure of +5.1%. Eurozone annual inflation also fell to 6.9% in March from 8.5% in February and the preliminary estimates of Istat speak of a decrease of 0.3% on a monthly basis in consumer prices.

The price of oil is growing, holding 75 dollars a barrel. The tension on European government bonds is decreasing, with the yield of the 10-year BTP at 4.13% and the spread with Germany at 181. Finally, the euro lost ground and returned below the 1.09 dollar level.

See also  Resolution 41 of 06/02/2023 - Appointment of members of the State Examination Commission for qualification to practice as a Lawyer and Notary

You may also like

The world’s largest classical music library!Apple launches Apple...

UBS: Sergio Ermotti is coming, Ralph Hamers is...

Horoscope for the weekend 1 and 2 April...

After the change at the top of UBS:...

Unicredit new Cash Collect Protected on securities

That’s why Sergio Ermotti is now replacing Ralph...

Bodensee-Airport has taken off with the summer flight...

Pnrr, Meloni al Colle promises battle. “And the...

Besides TikTok, which Chinese apps are conquering Western...

Is there a risk of a new tax...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy