Milan, the judges cancel the birth certificate of the child of a gay couple

Milan, the judges cancel the birth certificate of the son of a gay couple

In Milan, the registration of the birth certificate of the child of a male couple born with surrogacy has been cancelled. As reported by Ansa, it is the decision taken by the judges of the Milanese civil court, who have also established that another "procedure" is needed to request the annulment of the transcript of the acknowledgments of the children of three female couples, born abroad with assisted procreation of "removing child status". The Milan prosecutor's office had asked the judges to annul, on the basis of the Cassation's ruling last December, the registrations in the registry office of the Municipality of Milan of the children of four homoparental couples.

