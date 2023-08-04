Milan transfer market: Moncada on a Barcelona player. Finish a negotiation. De Ketelaere twist

De Ketelaere v Atalanta? Fulham last minute offer (photo Lapresse)

Milan transfer market, Barcelona’s Lenglet goal for defence

AC Milan looking for a central defender after the farewell of Matteo Gabbia (loan to Villarreal) and perhaps with some doubts about the backlog that grew after the American tour (some distractions behind all 3 matches: with Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona). The rumors that the Rossoneri club damages the 28-year-old from Barcelona Clément Lenglet are confirmed. The Blaugrana club value the player (just back from a season on loan at Arsenal) at 10 million euros. An experienced player who could be a starter in Stefano Pioli’s defence. The alternative, faded Facundo Gonzales (will go to Juventus)is the 21-year-old Frenchman Maxime Esteve del Montpellier.

Milan transfer market, goodbye Veliz: he goes to Tottenham

Farewell to Alejo Veliz. Tottenham have closed the deal with Rosario Central. Despite the 15 million euro clause, Spurs went further: 15.5 million plus another 5.5 million in bonuses and granted the Argentine club 10% on future resales. In the coming days, the 19-year-old striker is expected in London to sign the 5-year contract.

Milan transfer market: Beltran-Ekitike in the sights as vice-Giroud

With a view to centering vice-Giroud, Milan continues to look to Argentina: eyes on River Plate’s Lucas Beltrán (Fiorentina, Roma also like it and Inter monitoring is also reported), although the track that the French talent (of Cameroonian origins) should not exclude Hugo Ekitike of Psg: the French club in the last days of the transfer market could decide to let the 2002 class leave (it must be understood with what formula) who is asking for space and is back from a promising season at the Stade Reims (24 appearances with 10 goals). However, the arrival of a striker is subject to some sales: Ante Rebic has already taken the road to Turkey, now he is trying to place Divok Origi. The former Liverpool player is waiting for an offer from the Premier League (West Ham track after the sale of Scamacca to Inter), but could evaluate the offers that are arriving from Saudi Arabia. Also outgoing Messiah: the Brazilian cooled the sirens of Besikatas and the courtship of Turin could become topical again.

And outgoing… Juventus negotiations

Milan transfer market, De Ketelaere-Atalanta. Fulham last minute deal for CDK

While Yunus Musah landed in Milan to sign the contract and become the new AC Milan midfielder, who is about to leave is Charles De Ketelaere: these are decisive hours for the former Bruges midfielder who will have to give an answer to Atalanta. The Rossoneri and Orobic clubs have already agreed and only the final opinion of CDK is missing who took a few hours to reflect on his return from the American tour. Fulham have tried to enter the race for the Belgian with an outright purchase offer. Formula that Milan would like, but the first offer announced on its way, less than 20 million, cannot be taken into consideration by the AC Milan club because it would lead to a capital loss in the budget. To understand if a last minute raise will be made to try to break the eggs in the Atalanta basket and lead the Devil into temptation.

Milan transfer market, Hjulmand: pressure from Sporting Lisbon

Morten Hjulmand is a possible target of AC Milan (as well as Nicolas Dominguez of Bologna): Lecce’s midfielder would be the missing piece in the Rossoneri midfield and the club based in via Aldo Rossi could sink the blow especially in the event of the Bosnian Rade Krunic leaving. But the pressing of the goal is very strong on the 24-year-old Dane Sporting Lisbona who is trying to speed up negotiations with Lecce (who value their captain at 18-20 million) to avoid competition from the Devil. About Rade Krunic: if Fenerbahçe wants to convince Milan to sell a player who is not among the market redundancies, they will have to put an offer of 12-13 million plus bonuses on the table in via Aldo Rossi.

