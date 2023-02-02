ROMA – Not only the cancellation of penalties and interest, but also the cancellation of the principal amount. The government widens the perimeter of the scrapping of foldersup to a thousand euros, which municipalities they can write off, thus renouncing to collect the sums that refer to the fines, but also to the IMU and other local revenues. IS an amendment to the Milleproroghe decreeunder examination by the Constitutional Affairs and Budget commissions of the Senate, to detail the modification concerning the old folders, those entrusted to the Collection Agency between 2000 and 2015.