Minimize losses with local direct current networks: Newspaper for municipal economy

Therefore, the partners in the eMobiGrid project rely on local direct current grids. In it, battery storage, photovoltaic systems, wind turbines and hydrogen technologies are coupled with as little loss as possible. This also relieves power grids that are only weakly developed.

The local DC grids are in turn coupled to the higher-level AC grid. This creates a comprehensive energy infrastructure that simultaneously supports the efficient integration of sustainable energy sources and facilitates the expansion of electromobility.

Such a local direct current grid is already part of the energy management at Fraunhofer IISB. It includes various energy sources and storage concepts, such as a photovoltaic system, heat and cold storage, battery storage and a combined heat and power plant.

Efficient converters are the key

However, the key components within the DC grid are efficient, reliable and safe DC converters. A converter that is currently being developed in the project is specially optimized for bidirectional direct current charging. Its voltage range is so wide that, in addition to passenger cars, commercial vehicles from forklifts to trucks can also be loaded and unloaded.

Bernd Zeilmann, Managing Director of Richter R&W Steuerungstechnik in Ahorntal and consortium leader of eMobiGrid, is particularly concerned about practicality: “We will align all of our solutions with resources suitable for industry. In concrete terms, this means: programmable logic controllers instead of desktop computers, real-time operating systems instead of Windows, smart meter gateways instead of insecure Internet communication.” (wa)