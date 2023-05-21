Uribe opened the doors of the Party to ex-guerrillas who are not involved in crimes

“We must not block his way,” former President Uribe said of ex-guerrillas who want to join the Democratic Center, stressing that they should not be immersed in atrocious crimes.

In Neiva, the Forum ‘The Regions return to the Center’ was held this Saturday morning, led by the Centro Democrático Party, headed by former President Álvaro Uribe.

The Party listened to the citizens of the public and the political leaders of the region that attended the Forum, where former President Uribe made it clear that the door of the Democratic Center was not closed to ex-guerrillas.

This party is patriotic. We have said that Congress should not be responsible for heinous crimes and child rape. We have also said that a young man who made a mistake, who was in the paramilitaries or the FARC, who is not involved in atrocious crimes, that they cannot tell him that he kidnapped, that they cannot tell him that he raped children and has made a reflection on life and he agrees with the Democratic Center, we must not block his way, ”said former President Uribe in Neiva.

From the Santander park in Huila, we continue in the task of collecting signatures for our consultations rejecting the health, labor, pension and No to drugs Reforms. In the following link you can download the form for our inquiries: pic.twitter.com/gu9cltQEF3 — Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) May 20, 2023

The former president of the Colombians also spoke of the criticism that is made of socialist governments, forgetting the mistakes made by democratic governments.

“In Colombia we have to be in opposition to some theses, to reforms that do harm, but we also have to do self-criticism. Here we have all been relatively guilty and I include myself. That is why those who today go out to tear their clothes, also have to reflect on the faults that incumbent on us, “said Uribe.

After the Forum, former President Uribe left the auditorium and went to the Santander park in the capital of Huilense, in order to continue with the collection of signatures that he has been advancing for the Popular Consultation against the government reforms.