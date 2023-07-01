Minimum wage, Calderone brakes: “Difficult to get there by law”. Sbarra (Cisl): “The way is bargaining”

12
BOLOGNA – The unitary proposal of the opposition on the minimum wage does not meet the consensus of the government and, in part, not even of the trade unions. To give a first stop to the project, as indeed she had already done, is the Minister for Work Marina Calderonespeaking (with a star welcome) at the Labor Festival in Bologna organized by the Order of Labor Consultants, which before the government adventure with Giorgia Meloni was led by her.
See also Today's Stock Exchanges, January 17th. Chinese growth sows uncertainty on the markets, weak Europe