Minimum wage, Calderone brakes: “Difficult to get there by law”. Sbarra (Cisl): “The way is bargaining”

BOLOGNA – The unitary proposal of the opposition on the minimum wage does not meet the consensus of the government and, in part, not even of the trade unions. To give a first stop to the project, as indeed she had already done, is the Minister for Work Marina Calderonespeaking (with a star welcome) at the Labor Festival in Bologna organized by the Order of Labor Consultants, which before the government adventure with Giorgia Meloni was led by her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

