Baoshan District Celebrates 102nd Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China: Continuing the Spirit of Party Building and Advancing Chinese-Style Modernization

Baoshan District Symposium Celebrates 102nd Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China

Baoshan District, Shanghai – On the morning of June 30th, Baoshan District held a symposium to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. The symposium aimed to deepen the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, review the glorious history of the party, carry forward the great spirit of party building, and continue the red blood. District Party Committee Secretary Chen Jie, District Party Committee Deputy Secretary and District Mayor Gao Yiyi, District People’s Congress Standing Committee Director Li Ping, District Political Consultative Conference Chairman Ling Huikang, and other district leaders attended the meeting.

During the symposium, Chen Jie, secretary of the District Party Committee, emphasized that in the new era and new journey, the central task of the party is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a socialist modernized power and achieve the second centenary goal, while comprehensively promoting Chinese-style modernization and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Being in the birthplace of the party, Baoshan District must keep in mind the entrusted mission and strive to create new achievements worthy of the new era.

Chen Jie also highlighted the importance of using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to guide their efforts. He called for the coordination and promotion of various tasks, such as theoretical study, investigation and research, development promotion, and inspection and rectification, in order to enhance the understanding of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought and its application in Chinese-style modernization. Emphasizing the need to strengthen the cultivation of party spirit and political qualities, Chen Jie urged party members and cadres to maintain absolute loyalty to the Party Central Committee and the core leadership of Comrade Xi Jinping. He also called for efforts to improve people’s livelihood, maintain a clean and honest political character, and promote the construction of the main front, main urban area, and model area in Baoshan District.

The symposium featured speeches from Shen Qiang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dachang Town, Shen Jie, Secretary of the District Education Party Committee, Wu Jianfeng, Secretary of the Party Branch and Chief Financial Officer of Feimian Instrument Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and Xu Chunya, Secretary of the Party Branch of Xizhuxin Village Residential Area, Wusong Street.

The meeting was presided over by Gao Yiyi, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee and District Mayor.

(Source: Shanghai Baoshan)

