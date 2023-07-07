Minimum Wage Increases in 15 States and Localities to Address Inflation Effects and Income Inequality

Title: Minimum Wage Rises in Several States and Localities to Combat Inflation

Subtitle: Report Reveals Impact on Workers and Calls for Greater Economic Equity

As inflation continues to pose challenges to the US economy, 15 states and localities have taken action to address its effects on workers by increasing the minimum wage. These wage hikes, which went into effect this summer, aim to alleviate the impact of rising prices and create a more equitable economy.

According to a report published by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) on June 30, approximately 765,000 workers will directly benefit from these increases. Notably, 31% of these workers are Latino, underscoring the positive implications for minority communities.

In addition to benefiting low-wage workers, the modifications to the minimum wage also have a ripple effect, increasing the salaries of those who earn more money, since it modifies the salary scales. The report emphasizes that raising the minimum wage is essential to reduce inequality and promote economic equity.

While the recent increases are slightly higher than those seen in previous years, they still fall short of fully resolving the challenges presented by inflation. The report highlights that adjusting the minimum wage for inflation is crucial in protecting the purchasing power of workers as prices rise. However, due to the high level of inflation experienced, the magnitude of these adjustments is larger than in previous years.

It is worth noting that the federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour since 2009. Inflation-adjusted calculations suggest that the federal minimum wage should be $10.24, as reported by Axios. Democrats attempted to raise it to $15 in 2021, but the initiative did not pass in the Senate.

The report also provides details on the specific states and localities that have increased their minimum wage this summer. Noteworthy changes include Oregon, where the minimum wage now stands at $14.20, and Portland, where it increased to $15.45. In Washington DC, the new minimum wage reaches $17 per hour.

Several cities in California, such as San Francisco, Berkeley, Los Angeles, Malibu, and West Hollywood, have also seen their minimum wages rise substantially, with West Hollywood now having the highest minimum wage in the country at $19.08. Other areas, including Connecticut, Nevada, Illinois, Maryland, and Florida, have also implemented wage increases.

While progress is being made in many regions, eight states—Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wyoming—still keep their minimum wage at the federal cap or have no established minimum wage of their own.

Moreover, the report highlights that while these wage increases provide relief for workers, they fail to adequately address wage inequality. Of the workers affected by the increases, 19.6% are in poverty, with women disproportionately represented, making up 57.6% of those affected. Latino workers account for 31.1% of the beneficiaries, while African-American workers comprise 13.7%. However, these groups constitute only 17.6% and 9.9% of the labor force in the affected regions, respectively.

Despite the challenges posed by inflation, the post-pandemic economy has witnessed a rapid increase in wages, particularly for low-wage workers. However, the report cautions that this pace is temporary.

As the US economy continues to navigate the impacts of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, the adjustments to the minimum wage offer some respite for workers, but also shed light on the urgent need for greater economic equity.

