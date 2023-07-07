Russia Launches Deadly Missile Attack on Ukrainian City of Lviv

Title: Deadly Russian Missile Attack on Ukrainian City of Lviv Raises Tensions in the War

In a shocking escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia has carried out a devastating missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, resulting in the deadliest bombardment witnessed thus far in the war. The aftermath of the attack has left the city in ruins, with multiple casualties reported. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the future of the infamous Wagner group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Belarus following their failed mutiny.

According to local agency Ukrinform, the Head of the Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, confirmed the recovery of a woman’s body during the clearance of rubble, bringing the death toll to six individuals. Lviv’s mayor, Andrí Sadovi, described the attack as the most destructive since the conflict began after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. He further revealed that approximately 60 apartments suffered severe damage as a result of the missile strikes.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has reported that 40 people were injured in the attack, and another 64 individuals were successfully evacuated from the affected areas. The attack has left the residents of Lviv in a state of shock and fear, as the city was not historically considered a primary target due to its distance from the front lines.

The Ukrainian Air Force has revealed that Russia launched ten Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, taking advantage of the region’s topography to deceive Ukrainian air defense systems. Although efforts were made to intercept and destroy the missiles, only seven out of the ten projectiles were successfully neutralized, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his determination to respond to the attack and promised a tangible retaliation against the enemy.

In response, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the attack targeted temporary bases of the Ukrainian military and warehouses containing foreign armored vehicles. A military source cited by Russian agency RIA Novosti suggested that the objective was the Military Academy of the Land Forces in Lviv, which housed approximately 800 soldiers and British Challenger tanks.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian-backed troops continues to intensify in the east and south of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces are making significant advances in the Bakhmut region while fending off Russian offensives in Liman, Avdivka, and Márinka on the eastern front. Ukrainian General Staff spokesman, Andri Kovalov, acknowledged the strong resistance posed by Russian troops but noted that they are suffering heavy losses.

In a surprising development, Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, called for negotiations between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko stressed that Ukraine could not win the war and called for an end to the counteroffensives to prevent further loss of life. Lukashenko also addressed the uncertain fate of the Wagner Group, stating that the head of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is currently in Russia. Lukashenko emphasized that the deployment of Wagner group mercenaries to Belarus is yet to be resolved.

As tensions continue to rise, the situation in Ukraine remains volatile. The devastating missile attack on Lviv has had a profound impact on the war, with both sides showing no signs of backing down. The international community is closely monitoring the developments, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and an end to the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.