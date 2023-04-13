4
Quasi 30cm of rain within a few hours: Fort Lauderdale Florida is underwater. The small town, famous for its long walk by the seaits beaches and waterways was flooded due to heavy rains: theairport was closedil railway service suspended and residents invited to stay at home until the water level drops. The National Weather Service has issued aflash flood emergency and possible continuous thunderstorms across the region.
April 13, 2023 – Updated April 13, 2023, 08:38 am
© breaking latest news
See also Russian foreign minister visits India to win support from Asian allies | Political news | Al Jazeera