Minimum wage is to rise to 12.41 euros

Mini jobber, yes. There are separate rules for trainees (minimum remuneration for trainees). Student jobs are generally not subject to the minimum wage rule: anyone under the age of 18 and not yet having a professional qualification is not eligible. In the case of internships, if it is a voluntary “orientation internship” alongside studies or training, there is no entitlement to minimum wage unless it lasts longer than three months. There is also no entitlement to “mandatory internships”, which must be completed as part of the course.

