Home » Minimum wage is to rise to 12.41 euros
Business

Minimum wage is to rise to 12.41 euros

by admin
Minimum wage is to rise to 12.41 euros

Mini jobber, yes. There are separate rules for trainees (minimum remuneration for trainees). Student jobs are generally not subject to the minimum wage rule: anyone under the age of 18 and not yet having a professional qualification is not eligible. In the case of internships, if it is a voluntary “orientation internship” alongside studies or training, there is no entitlement to minimum wage unless it lasts longer than three months. There is also no entitlement to “mandatory internships”, which must be completed as part of the course.

See also  Forbes Ranking: These are the seven youngest billionaires in the world

You may also like

The ifo business climate index: definition, development, chart

Stock market, Europe in red with eyes on...

Understanding Periodic Reports | Issue 138: Why is...

Aston Martin: agreement with Lucid Group for electric...

AI: California’s new gold rush aims to save...

Toyota C-HR, first eye contact with the second...

Shaanxi comprehensively strengthens the construction and management of...

Financial industry – Ifo business climate index fell...

Pensions, Quota 103 and Women’s Option on the...

The hotel of the future is digital –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy