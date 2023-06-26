New tenant found for the Dobratsch summit house

Good news for hikers: the long search for a new tenant for the Dobratsch summit house seems to be over. As Klaus Dalmatian from the Villach Alpine Club confirms, the contract with the soon-to-be landlord is to be signed soon. “The new tenant has been running a business on the Simonhöhe for years and has the necessary hut experience,” says Dalmatian happily. However, he only wants to give the exact name once the contract has been signed. However, the opening date should already be set: “It is planned to open the summit house again on July 1st,” says Dalmatian.

