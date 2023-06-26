Home » New tenant found for the Dobratsch summit house
News

New tenant found for the Dobratsch summit house

by admin
New tenant found for the Dobratsch summit house

Good news for hikers: the long search for a new tenant for the Dobratsch summit house seems to be over. As Klaus Dalmatian from the Villach Alpine Club confirms, the contract with the soon-to-be landlord is to be signed soon. “The new tenant has been running a business on the Simonhöhe for years and has the necessary hut experience,” says Dalmatian happily. However, he only wants to give the exact name once the contract has been signed. However, the opening date should already be set: “It is planned to open the summit house again on July 1st,” says Dalmatian.

See also  Guide for the defense of women's rights in access to justice launched attorney - news

You may also like

The whole chain of Hunan courts cracks down...

EU Rules for the Crypto Industry: MiCA Regulation...

Tuberculosis.. The Threat!

Johan Sebastián Henao Cardona was treacherously shot in...

Is it an electronic or human glitch?!

And this beauty, where is it?

New plant for Stiwa in the USA

Heavy rain warning for six cities and counties...

Dollar down: pros and cons

Ukraine: So far recaptured 130 square kilometers in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy