Deep hypnosis for panic attacks Dr. Elmar Basse | Hamburg

Panic attacks are among the most stressful mental disorders, as the hypnotherapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. They often appear out of the blue (seemingly) and can lead to a massive loss of control.

Frequent visits to the doctor after the panic attack:

The people affected usually go to a doctor when the panic attack is over, because it is very often the case, explains Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, that experiencing the panic attack is such a drastic experience that it is difficult to come to terms with it and just push it aside. On the other hand, according to Elmar Basse, there is simply the not unjustified fear that the problem could reappear and that one would like to be better prepared.

Diagnostic clarification not always successful:

Furthermore, and not only with regard to the fear of expectation of a possible recurrence, according to Elmar Basse from the Practice for Hypnosis Hamburg, we humans typically have an understandable need to gain clarity about what is happening in us and with us, here i.e. to reach a diagnostic clarification. However, this does not always fulfill its desired purpose, namely to provide actual information about the causes and reasons why and how the panic attack could occur.

Multicausal event:

According to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the reason for this is that there is often no one and true monocausal cause, especially in the case of mental disorders. Many factors affect people and they themselves react in a complex network of physical and psychological conditions in a way that usually cannot be explained linearly and causally. However, this does not mean, as Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg explains, that there are no reasons for the occurrence of panic attacks and that therefore nothing can be done to make them at least less likely to occur again, if possible naturally not to be allowed to occur anymore.

Internal stress as the basis of panic attacks:

In fact, as the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse explains, the panic attacks by no means come out of the blue, but announce themselves, albeit in such a way that they do not clearly “speak”. Rather, according to Elmar Basse, there is usually a so-called preclinical phase in which the people who later suffer from the panic attack definitely feel (this can be easily determined in retrospect) that something is not quite right, just like that that they can’t quite grasp it, like a long-lasting queasy feeling. If they went to the doctor with it, they would presumably not receive any findings because no symptoms are yet recognizable. But something is building up inside, and that is inner stress, which can soon erupt in the panic attack.

Energetic hypnosis as an aid:

Energetic deep hypnosis, as used by Elmar Basse for many years in his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, can be a way not only to more in-depth diagnostic clarification, but also to inner healing.

