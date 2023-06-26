Home » In Sudan, RSF paramilitaries said they had taken control of a Sudanese police base
In Sudan, RSF paramilitaries said they had taken control of a Sudanese police base

On Sunday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudanese paramilitary group engaged for over three months in a civil war against the regular army of Sudan, announced to have taken control of a Central Reserve Police (CRP) base in the south of Khartoum, the capital. The CRP is a particularly brutal unit of the Sudanese Police which fights alongside the regular army. The RSF released a video showing their members celebrating inside the headquarters and then taking away some boxes of ammunition from a warehouse. In a later statement they said they also took away 160 pick-up trucks, 75 armored vehicles and 27 tanks, but this information has not been possible to independently verify at the moment.

The civil war in Sudan began on April 15, at the height of a series of tensions between President Fattah al Burhan, who leads the regular army, and Vice President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the RSF. The two led a military junta, the Sovereign Council, which had ruled the country since October 2021 after seizing power in a coup.

