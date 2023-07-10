Schlein Count Calenda Fratoianni

Minimum wage, the unitary law proposal of the oppositions filed

The unitary law proposal was filed this morning in the Chamber (5 Star Movement, Italian Left, Action, Democratic Party, Green Europe and +Europe) on salary minimum. It’s about the first common act linking the action of the opposition forces (excluding Matteo Renzi’s Italia viva), in this legislature.

“A very important day”, for Giuseppe Conte, why “The 5 Star Movement has been fighting for wages for years minimum from 9 euros per hour”. The former prime minister invites Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, “who also earns 30 times as much” to stop saying no to the minimum wage because “it is a necessary measure for the countryto give breathing space to over 4 million workers, especially young people and women”.

Emiliano: “The minimum wage is a measure that cannot be postponed”

The minimum wage is “a necessary measure, which cannot be postponed. Which responds to what the Constitution asks of us”, chanted the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano in an interview with Republic.

Minimum wage, Magi: “It’s not a panacea but a starting point”

“There is a race to give an ideological reading of the minimum wage: it is not the panacea for poor labour, but neither is it in conflict with collective bargaining. It is a crutch to quality collective bargaining. It is a starting point but something else is also needed, such as for example intervening on fake part-time jobs, which are a real scandal”. Said the secretary of +Europa, Riccardo Magi.

