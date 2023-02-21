Minister Calderone and husband: “unregulated use of money”. The investigation

New trouble coming for the Meloni government. the Gdf investigate alleged irregularities referable to minister of Marine Labor Cauldron and her husband Rosario By Lucarelating to the management ofOrder of Consultants of the Work. She – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – was president for 18 years, her husband took over once she arrived at the Ministry of Labour. Different complaintsbrought to the attention of the accounting magistrates, confirm the rumors, about conflicts of interest and the fictitious splits told by the employees to the detriment of the workers themselves, but they also shine a light on the waste of money made with the resources of the National Council of labor consultants, those paid by 26 thousand subscribers. The cards talk about “private management of a public thing“, of a “unruly use of funds between waste and gifts“, of employees harassed in the face of great prodigalities reserved for amici e family members messi “on the institution’s payroll“.

And now the complaints of former employees: “Since Rosario By Lucahusband of the current minister Cauldron– reports the Fatto – he became president of the Order of Labor Consultants, of the Foundation and of the Cupthe irregularities they are increasing. The management of expense reimbursementsincluding i private lunches of the president with his minister wife no longer has rules and the National Council seems to have become a ATM for institutional expenses. All exhibitors emphasize the conflict of interest, which has now become macroscopic with the former president who has become a minister. “A system of governance oligarchic who determines each type of choice for bear expenses unjustifiedalso for family members of all types and levels that operate within the Fondazione Studi, effectively blocking the democratic system of the institution, to the detriment of dignity of many others professionals“.

