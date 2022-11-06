Home Business Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson’s Remarks on Canada’s Request for Three Chinese Companies to Withdraw from Mineral Investments in Canada
Business

Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson’s Remarks on Canada’s Request for Three Chinese Companies to Withdraw from Mineral Investments in Canada

by admin
Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson’s Remarks on Canada’s Request for Three Chinese Companies to Withdraw from Mineral Investments in Canada

The Ministry of Commerce’s spokesperson answered a reporter’s question on Canada’s request for three Chinese companies to withdraw from investment in Canadian minerals. A reporter asked: On November 2, the Canadian side issued a statement asking the three Chinese companies to withdraw their investment in Canadian mining companies. What is the comment of the Ministry of Commerce on this? A: China has noted the relevant situation. China firmly opposes Canada’s actions to disrupt and block normal business cooperation between Chinese and Canadian companies in the name of national security.

Both China and Canada are important links in the global mineral supply chain. The investment of Chinese enterprises in the Canadian mineral field is a business behavior based entirely on the principles of market economy and the needs of enterprise development. The Canadian side has generalized the concept of national security, artificially erected obstacles, violated market rules, damaged the commercial interests of relevant Chinese and Canadian companies, weakened the confidence of global investors in Canada’s investment environment, and was not conducive to Canadian industrial development and the stability of the global mineral supply chain.

We urge the Canadian side to take China‘s concerns seriously, stop politicizing economic and trade issues, and create a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for investors from all countries, including China. China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

Statement: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

See also  Piazza Affari swerves and closes at -1.84%, Stellantis and Unicredit very badly

Download the official APP of “Securities Times” or follow the official WeChat account to keep abreast of stock market dynamics, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

You may also like

Bmw i7, the road test of the mega...

The largest domestic city commercial bank wealth management...

Evening News Financial Briefing: Jobs increased by 261,000...

In the first three quarters, the logistics operation...

A shares and Hong Kong stocks rose collectively....

If you walk well, Buffett will reduce his...

Who is wrong with Musk’s drastic layoffs?Twitter founder...

Musk Says Twitter’s Revenue Has Dropped – WSJ

Nubia launches Z40S Pro Star Collection Edition to...

Hong Kong stocks “retaliated rebound” for a week,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy