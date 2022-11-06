The Ministry of Commerce’s spokesperson answered a reporter’s question on Canada’s request for three Chinese companies to withdraw from investment in Canadian minerals. A reporter asked: On November 2, the Canadian side issued a statement asking the three Chinese companies to withdraw their investment in Canadian mining companies. What is the comment of the Ministry of Commerce on this? A: China has noted the relevant situation. China firmly opposes Canada’s actions to disrupt and block normal business cooperation between Chinese and Canadian companies in the name of national security.

Both China and Canada are important links in the global mineral supply chain. The investment of Chinese enterprises in the Canadian mineral field is a business behavior based entirely on the principles of market economy and the needs of enterprise development. The Canadian side has generalized the concept of national security, artificially erected obstacles, violated market rules, damaged the commercial interests of relevant Chinese and Canadian companies, weakened the confidence of global investors in Canada’s investment environment, and was not conducive to Canadian industrial development and the stability of the global mineral supply chain.

We urge the Canadian side to take China‘s concerns seriously, stop politicizing economic and trade issues, and create a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for investors from all countries, including China. China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.