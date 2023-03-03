Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy relies on a new group of experts to manage company crises and define industrial policy proposals. Since last December this piece had remained empty in the Mimit organization because the positions that had been conferred during the Draghi government expired on November 30, 2022.

The dicastery now led by Adolfo Urso has published two new selections. However, for both, the deadlines for submitting applications are very tight: by 6 March, i.e. 15 days from the publication of the notices, which took place on 20 February. Ten experts will have to support the management of crisis tables and 10 will deal specifically with industrial policy. The appointment is for two years and the expected remuneration is 50,000 euros gross per year.

Of the work of the two previous groups of experts, who were appointed at the end of October 2021, there have been no reports and no traces can be found in public reports or documents of the ministry. The new notices, unlike the previous ones, specify that “the contracts stipulated between the Administration and the selected experts will provide for appropriate methods of verifying the services performed, a condition for the payment of the fees”.

The management of crisis tables is historically one of the points of greatest vulnerability of Mimit (formerly the Ministry of Economic Development). Also due to the paucity of the ministerial structure, although this cannot be an alibi.

In June 2021, Luca Annibaletti was placed in charge of the corporate crisis structure. Since the Meloni government took office, Mimit has concentrated above all on about fifteen crisis situations (open or under monitoring). Reviewing the published minutes, 14 cases were addressed in the ministerial meetings: in addition to the best known ones – former Ilva, Whirlpool Naples, Isab Priolo – there are former Gkn, Jabil, Softlab group, Dema, Ansaldo Energia, Speedline, Wärtsilä, Treofan, Acc Wanbao, Sanac, Flextronics.