Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: From January to April 2023, China’s telecom business revenue will total 569.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.2%_Sina Technology_Sina.com





According to the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the overall operation of the information and communication industry will be stable from January to April 2023. From January to April, my country’s telecom business revenue totaled 569.9 billion yuan, an increase of 7.2% year-on-year, and the total amount of telecom business calculated at the constant price of the previous year increased by 17.6% year-on-year. same period,The construction of new infrastructure such as 5G, gigabit optical network, and Internet of Things is accelerating, and the scale of network connection users continues to expand; Emerging businesses such as cloud computing have obvious driving effects, mobile Internet access traffic has increased rapidly, and new momentum for industry development has continued to increase.

In terms of telecommunications business, the revenue growth rate of fixed Internet broadband business slowed down slightly. From January to April, the three basic telecommunications companies completed Internet broadband business revenue of 84.65 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.9%, accounting for 14.9% of telecom business revenue, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared with the first quarter, driving telecom business revenue growth of 0.9% percent.

Revenue from the mobile data traffic business was flat year-on-year. From January to April, the three basic telecommunications companies completed mobile data traffic business revenue of 219.1 billion yuan, which was basically the same as the same period last year, accounting for 38.4% of the telecom business revenue.

Revenue from emerging businesses maintained a rapid growth trend. The three basic telecommunications companies are actively developing emerging businesses such as IPTV, Internet data centers, big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things. From January to April, they completed a total of 125 billion yuan in business revenue, a year-on-year increase of 22.3%, accounting for 21.9% of telecom business revenue %, boosting the growth of telecommunications business revenue by 4.3 percentage points. Among them, cloud computing and big data revenue increased by 50.7% and 45.4% year-on-year respectively, and Internet of Things business revenue increased by 26.1% year-on-year.

As of the end of April, the total number of fixed Internet broadband access users of the three basic telecommunications companies reached 608 million, a net increase of 18.11 million compared with the end of the previous year. Among them, the number of fixed Internet broadband access users with an access rate of 100Mbps and above reached 572 million, accounting for 94.1% of the total number of users; the number of fixed Internet broadband access users with an access rate of 1000Mbps and above reached 115 million, accounting for 94.1% of the total number of users. 19%, a net increase of 23.54 million over the end of the previous year. Driven by the continuous growth of high-speed users, the average household access bandwidth reached 397.2Mbps/household, a year-on-year increase of 28.6%.

As of the end of April, the total number of mobile phone users of the three basic telecommunications companies reached 1.707 billion, a net increase of 23.36 million compared with the end of the previous year. Among them, 5G mobile phone users reached 634 million, a net increase of 73.08 million from the end of the previous year, accounting for 37.1% of mobile phone users, an increase of 3.8 percentage points from the end of the previous year.

From IT Home



