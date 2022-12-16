With the release of the Mi 13 series, we finally ushered in another major upgrade of MIUI – the official release of MIUI14.

As Xiaomi, which was the first to devote itself to the domestic Android mobile phone operating system, the functions of MIUI can be said to be the most “large and comprehensive” among all Android operating systems. For many users, it is a worry-free and convenient thing to integrate all the functions they want to use in the system results.

However, MIUI12’s pure stacking method has caused many users to question Xiaomi’s development logic on the forum. The addition of many functions may not be used by users in the entire life cycle of the mobile phone, so Xiaomi started from MIUI12.5. I have been doing subtraction until the MIUI14 generation, and finally started the “Razor Project” with all my heart.

If I had to describe Project Razor in one word, it would be: delete.

Everything that the user does not want and that does not affect the normal operation of the basic functions of the phone after deletion can be deleted in MIUI14. In MIUI14, we can not only delete the pre-installed third-party software, but even the built-in software such as “Video”, “Theme”, and “Clock” can all be deleted, and finally only 8 essential software are left to achieve the ultimate slimming Effect.

Another one is duplicate file cleaning, this is definitely a very urgent feature for users who use mobile phones for heavy office work. When a user continuously forwards the same file between multiple social and office software, the software will continuously copy and paste this file to form multiple duplicate files.

Imagine if you are forwarding a PPT that is often hundreds of megabytes in size, the file size will be very large after a long time. The duplicate file cleaning function of MIUI14 can accurately judge multiple duplicate files in the system storage, and remind users to compress them, further solving the problem of insufficient storage space on mobile phones.

The low-frequency application compression function will be judged based on the user’s usage habits, which software you will not use several times a year, but you don’t want to delete it directly.At this time, MIUI14 will compress low-frequency applications that have not been used for a long time.

Different from the “rude” approach of iOS to directly delete low-frequency software for you, the main space saved by MIUI14 is the compilation product of these software after startup.

Many users have consulted me in our community, asking what the “other” displayed in the system software is, and why it takes up dozens of gigabytes at every turn. In fact, these compiled products are the culprit. The compression of the compiled product does not affect the user experience of clicking the application, but it can “maximize” the storage space utilization of the system.

The last point is that the permanent notification can be turned off.

I don’t know if you have this kind of experience, that is, many software will be resident in the notification bar to give a user a function that the user does not actually need. Many of the UIs of these notifications are relatively simple and cannot be perfectly integrated with the UI of the phone itself. And the most exaggerated thing is that many APPs do not set a separate switch for this resident notification in the settings. If you want to turn it off, you can only turn off all the notifications of the entire software, but this will affect the normal message push of the software, which is not worth the candle.

By updating the entire system logic of MIUI14, closing the resident application notification is as simple as closing the normal notification. At the same time, when the application is opened for the first time, the user can directly choose whether to allow the display of the application’s resident notification, which is very user-friendly.

In addition to streamlining the system, the photon engine of MIUI 14 also plays a major role in fluency. By optimizing from the bottom layer of Android and providing this function to third-party application developers, it makes third-party applications smoother and more smooth. save electricity.

Previously, MIUI provided users with many small functions that focused on privacy and security, such as “flares”, “blocking nets” and “hidden masks”. Evaluation.

After a year of hard work, MIUI has obtained the five-star certification for personal information protection and the CTA 5 certification issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which are the highest certifications in the field of smart terminal privacy and security respectively.

Due to the wide application of AI functions in recent years, many users have become accustomed to letting AI process multi-dimensional information such as images and sounds. more accurate answer.

However, in the process of cloud data comparison, it is difficult for users to guarantee the privacy of their own information. MIUI 14 further strengthens the end-side privacy capabilities of the system, allowing more data to be calculated locally without the need for the cloud. For example, functions such as taking photos to extract text, and real-time subtitles of Xiaoai classmates are all completed through the local computing power of the mobile phone, and will not upload any privacy of the user to the cloud.

Even if we completely turn off the mobile network and Wi-Fi of the mobile phone, the text in the picture can be recognized normally, and the success rate is very high. The real-time subtitle function of Xiaoai Translator can also be performed locally, which is not too considerate for users who are chasing “raw meat” movies and TV series for the first time, and because the whole process does not need to be connected to the Internet, even on a business trip. can complete the translation display.

Since MIUI 13, Xiaomi Miaoxiang function has always been the focus of Xiaomi’s publicity, but this is not strong for non-family bucket user experience perception.Starting from MIUI 14, Xiaomi has added the function of earphone transfer. Users only need to drag and drop Xiaomi earphones to the corresponding device in the notification center to connect multiple devices.

And the device under the same ID also supports cross-screen interconnection function, no matter which device the headset is connected to, it can be controlled in the Miaoxiang Center of all devices.

In addition, now users only need to connect the tablet to the Miaoxiang Center of the notebook, so that the tablet can share the mouse and keyboard of the notebook, and can directly import the contents of the tablet to the notebook by dragging and dropping, without Complex data transfer process.

If you want to experience the above functions, you need the linkage of multiple Xiaomi devices, but not all Xiaomi users will be equipped with a Xiaomi Family Bucket, but who dares to say that you don’t have one or two Xiaomi smart home products at home?

For these smart home control terminals – Mijia, a major content update has also been made. MIUI 14 supports multi-device intelligent scenarios, helps users automatically summarize high-frequency use devices, multi-terminal synchronization reminder security alarm function, and adds local control function, which can be controlled without networking, and the response speed has increased by 3 times.

Finally, MIUI 14 also brings a new family service function. The family account function can add up to 9 people to a family group and share services with family members. The shared photo album function can store the bits and pieces of the whole family, and can also set the photos as family screensavers to bring together the memories of the whole family.

At present, MIUI 14 is installed on Mi 13/13 Pro when it leaves the factory, and the release plans for other versions are as follows:

MIUI 14 Development Edition Plan

The first batch (expected to be released before 24:00 on December 11, 2022)

Mi 12S Ultra, Mi 12S Pro, Mi 12S, Mi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, Mi 12 Pro, Mi 12, Mi 12X, Mi MIX4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 11 Youth Edition, Mi 10S, Xiaomi Civi 1S, Xiaomi Civi, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50, Redmi K40S, Redmi K40 Gaming Plus, Redmi K40 Pro+, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40, Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro

It should be noted that Xiaomi stated that because the underlying architecture of tablet/folding screen models is quite different from that of ordinary models, in order to bring users a relatively better experience, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, MIX FOLD, and Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 are being adapted to MIU14 + Android 13, and will be released after the adaptation is completed.

MIUI 14 official release plan

The first batch (expected to be released around January 2023)

Mi MIX Fold 2, Mi 12S Ultra, Mi 12S Pro, Mi 12S, Mi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, Mi 12 Pro, Mi 12, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50

The tablet plan is expected to be released around early April 2023, including Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G, Mi Pad 5 Pro, Mi Pad 5, and Redmi Pad. Mijia App 8.0 is expected to be released around late December 2022.