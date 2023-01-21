It is a facility that interests many families. However, it is necessary to know well how to move, between eligible expenses and the documents to be presented. With the 2023 furniture bonus, you can take advantage of a 50% personal income tax deduction for the purchase of furniture and large appliances of a class no lower than class A for ovens, class E for washing machines, washer dryers and dishwashers, class F for refrigerators and freezers. However, these appliances must be intended to furnish a building undergoing renovation. The facilitation is available for purchases made by 31 December 2024 and can only be requested by those who carry out a building renovation project that began on 1 January of the year preceding that of the purchase of the goods.

The deduction must be divided among those entitled in 10 equal annual installments and is calculated on a total amount not exceeding 8,000 euros for the year 2023 and 5,000 euros for 2024. For 2021, the expenditure ceiling on which to calculate the deduction was equal to 16,000 euros, while for the year 2022 it was equal to 10,000 euros.

How to purchase

You need to start the work first and then you can make the purchase. To take advantage of the subsidy it is necessary that the start date of the works is prior to the one in which the expenses for the purchase of furniture and large appliances are incurred. The start date can be proven by any administrative qualifications or communications required by building regulations, by prior communication to the local health authority (indicating the start date of the works), if mandatory, or, for works for which communications or titles are not required housing, by a declaration in lieu of an affidavit (article 47 of Presidential Decree 445/2000), as prescribed by the provision of the director of the Revenue Agency of 2 November 2011.

For which purchases

The deduction is due for the purchase of new furniture, large new appliances with an energy class no lower than class A for ovens, class E for washing machines, washer dryers and dishwashers, class F for refrigerators and freezers, for which the energy label is required.

By way of example, eligible furniture includes beds, wardrobes, chests of drawers, bookcases, desks, tables, chairs, bedside tables, sofas, armchairs, sideboards, as well as mattresses and lighting fixtures which constitute a necessary completion of the furnishing of the property object of restructuring.

On the other hand, purchases of doors, flooring (for example, parquet), curtains and drapes, as well as other furnishing accessories are not eligible.

As far as large household appliances are concerned, the law limits the benefit to the purchase of types with an energy label of class no lower than class A for ovens, class E for washing machines, washer dryers and dishwashers, class F for refrigerators and freezers, if the energy label is mandatory for those types. The purchase of large appliances without an energy label can only be facilitated if the energy label obligation is not yet envisaged for that type. Examples of large household appliances include: refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, washer dryers, dryers, dishwashers, cooking appliances, electric stoves, electric hotplates, microwave ovens, electric heating appliances, electric radiators, electric fans, the conditioning.

The amount of expenses incurred for the purchase of furniture and large appliances can also include the costs of transport and assembly of the goods purchased, provided that the expenses themselves were incurred with the payment methods required to benefit from the deduction (bank transfer, credit or debit cards).

The condominiums

Carrying out renovation works on the common condominium areas allows individual condominiums (who benefit pro rata from the relative deduction) to deduct the expenses incurred to purchase the furnishings of the common areas, such as guardhouses or the concierge’s apartment, but does not allow them to deduct the expenses for the purchase of furniture and large appliances for your real estate unit.

The purchase of furniture or large household appliances can be facilitated even if the goods are intended to furnish a different environment of the same building subject to construction work.

Fulfillments

To obtain the deduction, payments must be made by bank transfer or debit or credit card. However, it is not permitted to pay with bank cheques, cash or other means of payment. If payment is made by bank or postal transfer, it is not necessary to use the one (subject to withholding tax) specially prepared by banks and Poste Spa for building renovation costs.

The deduction is allowed even if the assets were purchased with a loan in installments, on condition that the company issuing the loan pays the amount in the same way as indicated above and the taxpayer has a copy of the payment receipt.

Documents to keep

They are the proof of payment (transfer receipt, receipt of transaction, for payments by credit or debit card, debit documentation on the current account)

the invoices for the purchase of the goods, showing the nature, quality and quantity of the goods and services acquired. The receipt bearing the purchaser’s tax code, together with an indication of the nature, quality and quantity of the goods purchased, is equivalent to the invoice.

By complying with all these provisions, the deduction can also be used in the case of furniture and large appliances purchased abroad.