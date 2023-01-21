Municipality under accusation, because it would not grant the lifts giving priority to others: “Wake up because we are not here on vacation but to win”

He has always leapt to the headlines for his over the top behavior. But now he’s making the news because he complains he can’t train. Mario Balotelli, striker of Sion in Switzerland, has published a story on Instagram to denounce the situation that he is experiencing together with his teammates, unable to work due to the snow. “We give 200% every day to get the best results but the Municipality doesn’t let us train on their fields, giving precedence to others, or even in the stadium – explained Super Mario -. We are forced to work only at 20% and so how the f*** do we prepare for a top match?”.

And then a dig at the institutions: “Don’t support Zion and don’t break if we lose – added Balotelli -. We are in Switzerland and it is impossible to use the fields for snow: are we serious? Wake up because we are not here on vacation but to win. As soon as you understand that, the results that matter will come.”

Goals — 32 years old last August, Balotelli arrived in Switzerland this summer after the Turkish experience at Adana Demirspor (18 goals). With the Sion shirt (third bottom in the standings) he has already collected 5 goals in 9 Super League appearances, the Swiss Serie A. In November MB45 returned to the eye of the storm for a rude gesture to the Basel fans, guilty of booing and provoking him. After that episode, the former Milan and Inter player lashed out, in no uncertain terms, against the Swiss Federation: “I don’t know what kind of mafia you’re involved in, but players like me aren’t proud to play in a league in which injustice, corruption and incapacity reign supreme”, his controversial post on Instagram. See also Balotelli at Sion, Icardi at Galatasaray: the background to the negotiations

