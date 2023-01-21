For alleged sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a Barcelona nightclub, a judge sends the Brazilian soccer player to prison.

Another Brazil team player is involved in a new scandal for alleged sexual abuse of a woman.

According to the woman’s complaint, it happened on December 30 in a Barcelona nightclub, where allegedly the current Pumas de México player, who is 39 years old, would have carnally accessed the woman.

“Alves forced her to sit on top of him, threw her to the ground, forced her to give him a fellatio to which she actively resisted, slapped her, lifted her off the ground and penetrated her until ejaculating,” the victim declared, according to revealed testimony. by The Newspaper.

Dani Alves denied having committed such acts and later the judge in the case decided to send the player to prison without options to pay bail.

Joana Sanz, Alves’ partner, published a photo of the two intertwined hands with the message “Together” (together, in Spanish).

It may interest you: Italy once again requests Robinho’s extradition