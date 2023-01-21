Home News The mayor’s office delivered the recovery of a section of the Manzanares river and an eco-environmental park
The mayor’s office delivered the recovery of a section of the Manzanares river and an eco-environmental park

by admin

A new eco-environmental park in Santa Marta, called ‘Plan Guardianes del Río’, located on Calle 30 between Carrera 4ta and 5ta, has been representing the recovery of the Manzanares river water supply system.

The president, Virna Johnson directed the act of delivery of the Eco Environmental Park and recovery of Manzanares Riverthis is a bet of the District Mayor’s Office in the company of the Office of Risk Management and Climate Change, at the juncture of the communityto raise awareness among citizens about the importance of caring for the environment and the city’s tributaries.

It should be noted that “Guardianes del Río” is a group of people that seeks to prevent and mitigate risks, doing manual cleaning of water rounds and telling the inhabitants of each sector of the city the importance of caring for the environment, they invite the residents to have clean and organized environments, promoting a culture of sense of belonging.

In the same way, all the activities of this agreement plan emergency socialization and landslide care, implementing with them intervention days for reforestation and erosion control in rivers; streams and strategic ecosystems.

What is the goal? Reduce the number of families that are affected by environmental disasters, as well as identify the critical points presented by mass removal and fall of trees by the winds.

