(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 25 – “I expect a difficult match, all of these matches are difficult and if you can’t unblock them some difficulties will emerge. In the end there are three points, beyond the value of the team. We will change several players”. So the Italy coach, Roberto Mancini, in the press conference on the eve of the match against Malta valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.



“We have to win – he says – but I don’t feel pressure, absolutely. After so many matches against England, even a defeat could have been in place. We know Malta and we know a little how they play and the difficulties we will find”, “Balotelli? What do I have to answer to Mario ? – Mancini says to those who ask him for an answer to Balotelli’s phrases who said that there are forwards in Italy – I’m glad there are. I don’t know what they refer to, maybe he’s referring to him? I love him too much, Let’s hope he’s really fit.”



As for Retegui, Mancini underlines: “We’ve been following him for a long time and perhaps we haven’t seen each other badly given that several Italian clubs are following him too. He had difficulties on Thursday evening but then scored a goal that was not easy, he can improve a lot in the coming months” .



The coach confirms that tomorrow there will be changes compared to the udici who faced England: “We will change several players due to fatigue, but we have to evaluate them both today and tomorrow, let’s see how they are. Retegui since 1′? He deserves confirmation but also he must be evaluated on a physical level: he came from Argentina, many things must be evaluated”. (HANDLE).

