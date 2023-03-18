Mondadori, boom in profits (+18%). The 18.4% stake in the newspaper il Giornale was sold. Here’s how much

The group Arnoldo Mondadori Publisher file 2022 with a Net incomeafter the share pertaining to minority interests, equal to 52.1 million euro, up by 18%.

This was announced by the group, whose Board of Directors met today under the chairmanship of Marina Berlusconi and examined and approved the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022, presented by the Chief Executive Officer Antonio Porro. Per Mondadoriclaims the group, it is the “best result achieved over the last 15 years”.

The Milanese publishing group closes 2022 with revenues net at 903 million euros, up 11.8% compared to 2021, Ebitda adjusted to 136.3 million euro, an increase of 28.9% and a margin of 15.1%.

Il cash flow ordinary stands at 70.2 million euros compared to 68.2 million euros in 2021 and the net financial position IFRS 16 is equal to -177.4 million euros compared to -179.1 million euros as at 31.12.2021.

Il group net result is equal to 52.1 million euros, up by 17.8% compared to 2021. With regard to the distribution of dividinga coupon price of €0.11 per share was proposed, for a total of approximately €28.7 million, up 30% compared to 2021.

The sale of the shares of the newspaper Il Giornale to Angelucci. Here’s how much the figure is

Arnoldo Mondadori Publisher has signed the contract relating to the transfer a Pbf of the investment, equal to 18.45% of the share capital, held in European publishing company (See), editor of the newspaper The newspaper.

The provisional consideration for the transaction has been set at 3.7 million euros and envisages an adjustment mechanism based on the net financial position and net working capital of See at the closing date, contractually envisaged by 30 June 2023.

This is what the newspaper Il Giornale is worth

According to the data, starting from the share sold, equal to 18.45% of the share capital at the figure of 3.7 million euros, the total value of the newspaper “The newspaper” can be estimated at 20 million euros

