Mondialpol raises salaries up to 38% and the Public Prosecutor’s Office revokes the commissioner

Mondialpol, one of the largest companies in private security services, raises salaries and the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office revokes the judicial control provision to which the Mondialpol company had been placed for illegal hiring and exploitation of workers.

The company, in a note, explains that it has decided to raise the wages of unarmed security service workers by 20% from 1 September 2023: «A progressive path has been defined which will lead to a 38% increase upon expiry of the CCNL scheduled for April 1, 2026″.

The decision was born with the aim of “increasingly professionalizing and retaining employees and thus making wages more equitable with respect to the current economic context of the sector”.

The CEO of Vedetta 2 Mondialpol, Fabio Mura, explains that “the company has always recognized the content of the national contract, indeed, we have often anticipated it by introducing wage and operational improvements on our own initiative”. “We have identified in the position of the judiciary – he continues – the way to support workers in order to overcome an economically difficult moment and, from here, the decision to adhere to these indications was immediate”. Now “we are sharing the initiative with all our service providers – he concludes – so as to guarantee salaries no lower than those reserved by us for our employees”.

