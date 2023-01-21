Balocco, a leading Italian company in its sector based in Fossano (Cuneo), has acquired a license from Mondo TV Suisse for the territory in Italy, San Marino and the Vatican, Canton Ticino and Malta for the exploitation of the licensing and merchandising rights of the property Bread Barber Shop (in Italy the series is broadcast under the title “Il Barbiere Pasticciere”) for confectionery products.

The license provides for the exploitation of the brand for two years. The agreement provides for the payment of a guaranteed minimum and, in the event that the aforesaid guaranteed minimum amount is exceeded, royalties by Balocco in favor of Mondo TV Suisse for sales exceeding the guaranteed minimum amount. Mondo TV Suisse will withhold its commission equal to 30% of all such sums.

The agreement marks another step, with an important Italian operator, in the development of the licensing plan for the Korean property, the subject of the series broadcast in Italy by primary TV dedicated to the kids range and distributed by the Mondo TV Group. In fact, while licensing is managed by Mondo TV Suisse, the audiovisual rights are distributed by the Parent Company by exploiting group synergies.