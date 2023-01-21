Home Business Mondo TV: agreement concluded with Balocco for the licensing of the Bread Barber Shop
Business

Mondo TV: agreement concluded with Balocco for the licensing of the Bread Barber Shop

by admin
Mondo TV: agreement concluded with Balocco for the licensing of the Bread Barber Shop

Balocco, a leading Italian company in its sector based in Fossano (Cuneo), has acquired a license from Mondo TV Suisse for the territory in Italy, San Marino and the Vatican, Canton Ticino and Malta for the exploitation of the licensing and merchandising rights of the property Bread Barber Shop (in Italy the series is broadcast under the title “Il Barbiere Pasticciere”) for confectionery products.

The license provides for the exploitation of the brand for two years. The agreement provides for the payment of a guaranteed minimum and, in the event that the aforesaid guaranteed minimum amount is exceeded, royalties by Balocco in favor of Mondo TV Suisse for sales exceeding the guaranteed minimum amount. Mondo TV Suisse will withhold its commission equal to 30% of all such sums.

The agreement marks another step, with an important Italian operator, in the development of the licensing plan for the Korean property, the subject of the series broadcast in Italy by primary TV dedicated to the kids range and distributed by the Mondo TV Group. In fact, while licensing is managed by Mondo TV Suisse, the audiovisual rights are distributed by the Parent Company by exploiting group synergies.

See also  The personal income tax to be reformed. By cutting the tax rate, you can save up to 540 euros

You may also like

Netflix: boom in subscribers with new plan, +7...

Tim returns to the bond market and collects...

The revenue and net profit of the two...

Crypto assets in the portfolio of over 550,000...

Confindustria: “Gas prices at the lowest levels and...

BB Biotech reports a loss of CHF 358...

UniCredit, dividends: Orcel ready to give more

Istat: construction production up by +0.5% in November

Twenty billion less on current accounts: so inflation...

Enel, Starace: positive start to the year, gas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy