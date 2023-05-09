More contribution for those with statutory health insurance?

The step may seem tempting to social politicians: billions will be added. Only higher earners and their employers would have to pay for this. And yet the mind games alone are risky. Because they hide the harmful side effects. Employers would have to accept a massive increase in non-wage labor costs – after all, they would have to bear half of the increase for employees. In the event of wage increases, skilled workers would have to pay an even higher share to the state and social security funds, which is not only inimical to performance, but could also be extremely damaging to the economy given the rampant shortage of skilled workers. The fact that tax rates increase with income means that the tax rate rises quickly.

Also read: Significantly rising social security contributions can be a motive for emigrating

The parallel drawn by the social politicians with the higher assessment limit in pension insurance is misleading anyway. Both systems cannot be compared. For example, contributors to pension insurance acquire higher entitlements the more they pay in. Those who earn well pay more, but also secure a higher pension. In health and long-term care insurance, on the other hand, the assessment limit only determines the maximum contribution amount, but has no relevance for the individual benefits.