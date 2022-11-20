Listen to the audio version of the article

In the last five years, the weight of the under 35s among those who take out loans for the purchase of goods and services has grown steadily: today they are worth 25.2% while in 2018 they are 22.3%. Thanks to the attractive credit conditions derived from low interest rates. And also the spread of digital tools for shopping and new forms of deferred payment (the so-called Buy now pay later, “buy now and pay later”) which, being interest-free, have proved particularly attractive. So much so that we have seen big names in digital payments such as Paypal land in this segment. The fault, however, lies with the crisis: “breaking up” payments is increasingly a necessity. And, if it isn’t, it’s a chance to go shopping that maybe you wouldn’t have afforded yourself.

This is the scenario obtained from Crif data relating to the first nine months of 2022: the share of the under 25s on the total loans requested (overall of targeted and personal loans) was equal to 6.7% of the total against 5, 7% in the corresponding period 2021 and 5.1% five years ago. If we analyze the age group between 25 and 35, however, at the end of September the incidence on the total was equal to 18.5% of the total against 17.4% a year ago and 17.2% of 2018.

In the last year, therefore, there has been a significant leap in the propensity of this generation – straddling the Millennials and the “Z” – towards financing.

«There are a series of forces that have pushed us in this direction – explains Simone Capecchi, executive director of Crid – including the pandemic that has accelerated digitization and prompted online purchases. Then there is the financial issue: in the last decade we have benefited from low rates, with Tan and Taeg within everyone’s reach». And he adds: «Alongside the very young, the age group that recorded a growth in personal loans was that of the over 55s, again thanks to the boost from digitalisation».

The role of the Bnpl

The so-called tools play an important role Buy now pay later (Bnpl) which allow payment to be deferred in three (sometimes four) installments of equal amount, without carrying out in-depth checks on the credit situation of the buyers: «These are payment deferrals, not loans – continues Capecchi – but certainly it is of an increasingly widespread behaviour. Also according to Crif in 2021 the use of the Bnpl recorded an average increase of 134 percent.