Pnrr, Tinagli: "The markets judge Italy's delays. We risk a structural impact on GDP"

Pnrr, Tinagli: "The markets judge Italy's delays. We risk a structural impact on GDP"

ROME – “When delays are made and exceptions are requested, as is happening with the Pnrr, we must be very careful because we risk giving the wrong signals to the markets and this is a problem given that we are a country with a high debt”. Irene Tinagli, MEP of the Democratic Party and chairman of the commission for economic and monetary affairsexpresses concern about the Italian government’s “posture” on the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

