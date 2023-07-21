Home » Palermo, Rosanero fans celebrating in Mondello for the presentation of the shirts
World

Palermo, Rosanero fans celebrating in Mondello for the presentation of the shirts

by admin
Palermo, Rosanero fans celebrating in Mondello for the presentation of the shirts

by mondopalermo.it – ​​7 seconds ago

“The heat of July didn’t stop the warmth of our fans. A video call between friends between Mondello and Trentino to greet the new home shirt. Thank you all”. Here is a reel that portrays the moments of the event published on Palermo’s official social channels… Watch!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, Rosanero fans celebrating in Mondello for the presentation of the shirts – THE VIDEO appeared 7 seconds ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  China-Taiwan, Xi Jinping prepares the army for "real fights". And announces the no fly zone. Taipei: "We have to be ready"

You may also like

Lancôme launches limited edition of Absolue Soft Cream...

Russia’s Provocative Drills: A Threat to Civilian Ships...

RHMZ warning for Belgrade storm | Weather forecast

Udinese – From Becao’s farewell to the search...

A landslide killed at least twenty people in...

Megan Fox attacked by a man | Fun

One Dead, Three Injured in Knife Attack near...

Ukraine, certainly the war will end and American...

sparks live on TV between Yolanda Diaz and...

Ministry of Health Sanctions Doctors for “Putting Salvadorans’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy