More than half of those who fled to Germany in 2015 work

A study by the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research of the Federal Employment Agency (IAB) shows that 54 percent of the people who fled to Germany in 2015 were employed in 2021.

This means that their employment has increased by ten percentage points compared to the pandemic year 2020.

However, there are significant gender differences. The head of the IAB research department sees further need for action here.

54 percent of the people who fled to Germany in 2015 were employed in 2021, according to a study by the Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research of the Federal Employment Agency (IAB). This is an increase of ten percentage points compared to the pandemic year 2020. According to the study, the level of education, weekly working hours and salaries are also increasing. However, further support is necessary.

According to the study, 33 percent of the adult refugees had attended schools or universities in 2021 or completed training and further education measures. The higher level of education also has an effect on career opportunities: 70 percent of those in employment have a qualified job. In addition, 65 percent worked full-time – for comparison: the average of all employees in Germany is 62 percent. The average gross monthly salary also rose from 1660 euros (in the first two years) to 2037 euros (in the sixth year). Nevertheless, refugees continued to earn less than the average of all employees.

Big differences between women and men

Yuliya Kosyakova, head of the IAB research department “Migration, Integration and International Labor Market Research”, is therefore satisfied: “Six years after arriving in Germany, there are signs of significant progress in all dimensions of labor market integration.” the promotion of refugee women is still important.

Because while 67 percent of men are employed six years after their arrival, the figure for women is just 23 percent in the same period (however, the rate for women rises to 39 percent eight years after arrival). This is due to factors such as childcare, level of education and work experience in the country of origin. According to the study, participation in language and labor market programs in Germany also plays a role.

vn

