Morocco: huge government commitment against drought
Morocco: huge government commitment against drought

by admin

Morocco to allocate 143 billion dirhams ($14.2 billion) for the National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program 2020-2027 with the aim of more effectively addressing the effects of the drought, explains a press release from the ministry of Equipment and Water published in recent days.

The budget aims to accelerate the Sebou, Bouregreg and Oum Er-Rbia reservoir interconnection project, schedule new dams, and update the costs of some 20 planned dams. It also provides for the acceleration of unconventional water mobilization projects and the strengthening of the supply of drinking water in rural areas. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus on the actions to be taken to protect the continent's water resources: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/la-grande-sfida-dellacqua

