New Moscow thrust with a post by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, according to which “Rome is driven to economic suicide by the Euro-Atlantic sanction frenzy”, and the result will be that Italian companies will be “destroyed by” brothers “Overseas”, American companies today “pay seven times less for electricity than Italian ones”.

“The sanctions have become an instrument of unfair competition” against Italian producers, adds Zakharova, according to which “when Italian companies collapse, they will be bought cheaply by the Yankees”.

The Cingolani plan for reducing dependence on Russian energy sources, developed by the Minister for Ecological Transition, “is imposed on Rome by Brussels, which in turn acts on orders from Washington, but in the end it will be the Italians who will have to suffer “.

Words that provoke the European Commission, whose spokesman explains that no time is wasted in commenting on “the crazy statements of Russian personalities”.

According to Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, “it is clear that by now Russia has decided to enter directly into the electoral campaign of a sovereign state and is playing a role that is clearly one of interference.

This is why I invite all Italian political forces to send back these interference “. And speaking of Moscow’s decision to block gas supplies from Nord Stream, he added: “Putin is blackmailing Europe and this is why Italy must intervene by calming the bills”.