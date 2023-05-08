Most income millionaires live in these federal states

Hamburg and Bavaria are at the top, while Thuringia is at the bottom of the list. picture alliance / photo stand | Photo booth / K. Schmitt

According to the Federal Statistical Office, 27,400 taxpayers in Germany earned more than one million euros in 2019. More than half of the income millionaires in Germany generate their income primarily from a commercial enterprise. 19.6 percent from employment and 16.2 percent from self-employment. Most income millionaires per taxpayer live in Hamburg, followed by Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Hesse.

According to the Federal Statistical Office increased. 27,400 of the 42.8 million people in Germany who were subject to income tax were income millionaires in 2019. Converted to almost 1200 income millionaires more than in the year before.

according to the Data 58 percent of the income millionaires in Germany are said to have earned their income from a commercial enterprise as the main source of income. 19.6 percent earned most of their income from employment and 16.2 percent from self-employment. 3.5 percent owe their income to renting and leasing and 1.4 percent to agriculture and forestry.

Income millionaires by state

With 12.4 per 10,000 income taxpayers, most income millionaires per taxpayer live in the Hanseatic City of Hamburg. Bavaria follows with nine per 10,000. With 1.7 and 1.9 per 10,000 taxpayers respectively, the fewest income millionaires live in Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt.

Federal State Income millionaires per 10,000 taxpayers Hamburg 12,4 Bayern 9 Baden-Wuerttemberg 7,8 Hesse 6,8 North Rhine-Westphalia 6,6 Berlin 6,4 Schleswig-Holstein 6,2 Bremen 5,7 Lower Saxony 5,2 Rhineland-Palatinate 5 Saarland 3,3 Brandenburg 2,7 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 2,5 Saxony 2,3 Saxony-Anhalt 1,9 Thuringia 1,7 Millionaire density by federal state (Source: Federal Statistical Office)

