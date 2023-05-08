Home » Report: Glasner farewell in Frankfurt at the end of the season
Frankfurt/Main
There is a crisis in Frankfurt, and a replacement for Oliver Glasner is being discussed. Now there should have been a crisis talk between the coach and the sports director and the decision had been made.

According to a media report, Eintracht Frankfurt and coach Oliver Glasner will part ways after the cup final in Berlin. After a short-term crisis summit with the coach and sports director Markus Krösche on Monday, the decision was made, the “Bild” reported in the evening. The Austrian should remain in office until the cup final on June 3 against Leipzig.

The 48-year-old Austrian still has a contract with Hessen until the summer of 2024. In the previous season he had won the Europa League with Eintracht and thus made his debut in the Champions League.

Glasner is reportedly traded at several top international clubs. In Frankfurt, Dino Toppmöller and Matthias Jaissle are considered to be potential successors.

Hellmann publicly questioned Glasner

The traditional club from Frankfurt is currently in crisis. Glasner lost his temper at the 1: 3 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the weekend. On the lawn, he saw the red card for lack of discipline, and in the press conference he launched into an angry speech.

All players and sports director Krösche (42) did not initially comment after the game. On Sunday, Glasner was then clearly reprimanded by board spokesman Axel Hellmann for his interview. Hellmann publicly doubted a future together with the coach for the first time.

In the spring, Eintracht wanted to extend Glasner beyond 2024. But the coach didn’t accept it at first and justified it like this: “If I’m selfish, I’ll extend the contract, get more money, have an exit clause written in it, and if they kick me out, I’ll also get more money. That’s egoism. But I don’t do that, because it’s about much more than these banalities.”

