Home Business Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Friday, Bilibili rose by more than 22%, and Weilai rose by more than 17% – yqqlm
Business

Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Friday, Bilibili rose by more than 22%, and Weilai rose by more than 17% – yqqlm

by admin
Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Friday, Bilibili rose by more than 22%, and Weilai rose by more than 17% – yqqlm

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Friday,NasdaqThe Golden Dragon Index rose 8.82%.

　　BilibiliFangduoduoUp over 22%, 360 Digits rose over 19%,NIODadaThe group rose more than 17%, Xiaopeng Motors,Jinshan Cloudrose more than 14%,Huyanew oxygenrose more than 13%,Ding dong shoppingMavericks Electricrose more than 12%,IQIYIfull gang,ThunderBOSS direct employment rose more than 11%,JD.comTuniuidealcar,BaiduUp more than 9%, Tuya Smart,New OrientalPinduoduoZhiwen Group,shellTiger Securitiesrose more than 8%,car homeJoy Group,Yixian E-commerceVipshopAliBabarose more than 7%, water drop company rose more than 6%,No.NinetownscityNetEaseCtrip, Luokung Technology,sohuCanaan Technologyrose more than 5%,Tencent MusicMonster ChargeCheetah MobileKnow almostUp more than 4%, Gaotu, Daily Youxian,WeibobettaLejuFutuholding,36 kryptonlitchirose more than 3%,mushroom StreetQinhuai dataUp more than 2%, happy cars,Suntechrose more than 1%.

　　fog coreTechnology fell nearly 9%,AMTDMathematics fell more than 4%,NetEase YoudaoDanatechfell more than 3%, Kuke Music, 51Talk fell more than 2%,TokiBiological fell more than 1%.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, but all three major indexes posted losses for the week. The Dow closed up 401.97 points, or 1.26%, to 32,403.22 points; the Nasdaq rose 132.31 points, or 1.28%, to 10,475.25 points; the S&P 500 rose 50.66 points, or 1.36%, to 3,770.55 points.

See also  Volkswagen Group Italia, the new CEO is Marcus Osegowitsch

As of Friday’s close this week, the Dow fell about 1.4%, the S&P 500 fell 3.4%, and the Nasdaq fell 5.7%.

The US non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, exceeding market expectations, and the unemployment rate climbed to 3.7%. Markets are assessing the possible impact of the nonfarm payrolls data on the Fed’s policy outlook.

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

　(Screenshot from Sina Finance APP Quotes-US Stocks-China Concept Stocks Hot Sector) Download Sina Finance APP

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Li Tong

You may also like

The great battle of formats: short videos eat...

Gas and oil, in Italy over half of...

Fang Xinghai: Promote the implementation of the reform...

Giorgetti: “If necessary, there will be other interventions...

Opel: the 2022 season of the Adac Opel...

Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years: the 333 hp...

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index hits its biggest...

Expensive energy, inflation and material costs: this is...

Analysis of GSK’s suspension of centralized procurement: the...

Kia: the EV9 electric suv is the next...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy