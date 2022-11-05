Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Friday,NasdaqThe Golden Dragon Index rose 8.82%.

Bilibili、FangduoduoUp over 22%, 360 Digits rose over 19%,NIO、DadaThe group rose more than 17%, Xiaopeng Motors,Jinshan Cloudrose more than 14%,Huya、new oxygenrose more than 13%,Ding dong shopping、Mavericks Electricrose more than 12%,IQIYIfull gang,ThunderBOSS direct employment rose more than 11%,JD.com、Tuniu、idealcar,BaiduUp more than 9%, Tuya Smart,New Oriental、PinduoduoZhiwen Group,shell、Tiger Securitiesrose more than 8%,car homeJoy Group,Yixian E-commerce、Vipshop、AliBabarose more than 7%, water drop company rose more than 6%,No.Ninetownscity、NetEaseCtrip, Luokung Technology,sohu、Canaan Technologyrose more than 5%,Tencent Music、Monster Charge、Cheetah Mobile、Know almostUp more than 4%, Gaotu, Daily Youxian,Weibo、betta、Leju、Futuholding,36 krypton、litchirose more than 3%,mushroom Street、Qinhuai dataUp more than 2%, happy cars,Suntechrose more than 1%.

fog coreTechnology fell nearly 9%,AMTDMathematics fell more than 4%,NetEase Youdao、Danatechfell more than 3%, Kuke Music, 51Talk fell more than 2%,TokiBiological fell more than 1%.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, but all three major indexes posted losses for the week. The Dow closed up 401.97 points, or 1.26%, to 32,403.22 points; the Nasdaq rose 132.31 points, or 1.28%, to 10,475.25 points; the S&P 500 rose 50.66 points, or 1.36%, to 3,770.55 points.

As of Friday’s close this week, the Dow fell about 1.4%, the S&P 500 fell 3.4%, and the Nasdaq fell 5.7%.

The US non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, exceeding market expectations, and the unemployment rate climbed to 3.7%. Markets are assessing the possible impact of the nonfarm payrolls data on the Fed’s policy outlook.

