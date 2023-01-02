2023 opens with bad news for over 815,000 motorists. According to the Facile.it observatory, there are many policyholders who, due to an accident with fault declared last year, will have to deal with a worsening of their class of merit and, consequently, will see the cost of the RC car premium. According to the analysis of the comparator – carried out on a sample of over 720 thousand estimates collected on Facile.it in December 2022 – the number of motorists affected by the price increases is up by 2% compared to last year. Negative news also for virtuous motorists given that, in the last 12 months, car policy rates have started to grow again; according to data from the Facile.it Observatory, in December 2022 an average of 458.06 euros was needed to insure a four-wheeler in Italy, i.e. 7.23% more than in December 2021. «To affect the upward trend», explains Andrea Ghizzoni, Managing Director Insurance of Facile.it. «there are several factors; on the one hand the increase in road accidents, on the other the inflation which is also having repercussions on the cost of claims. In a context of price increases, therefore, comparing the offers on the market could be a solution to save money and counteract any future increases”. The car liability increases come at an unfavorable time for Italian families already grappling with inflation and the consequent increases; according to the survey commissioned by Facile.it to the mUp Research and Norstat institutes, in the first nine months of 2022 alone, there were already more than 700,000 motorists who, due to the generalized increase in costs, had declared that they had skipped the payment of the car insurance renewal. An audience of defaulters that could widen further if we consider that there are over 1.5 million Italians who have admitted that they may be forced to skip the next renewal in the event of further price increases.

If at national level the percentage of motorists who declared an accident with negligence is equal to 2.51%, looking at the sample on a regional basis, significant differences emerge. Analyzing the ranking, Liguria is once again in first place; in the region, 3.32% of drivers will see the cost of the motor liability increase. Motorists from Lazio (3.05) and Piedmont (3.02%) follow. The lowest percentages, on the other hand, were found in Calabria (1.52%), Basilicata (1.87%) and Molise (2.02%). Interesting data emerges by analyzing the profile of the motorists who will see the increases triggered. The first is linked to gender: among men, the percentage of those who declared an accident with negligence is equal to 2.32%, a lower value than that recorded among women (2.84%).

Looking at the age groups, on the other hand, it emerges that the lowest number of accidents with negligence were reported by motorists in the 19-21 age group; among them, the percentage of those who will see their credit rating worsen due to a negligent claim is just 1.74%; 25-34 year olds follow (2.23%). The highest value, however, is recorded among the over 65s (3.10%). Finally, considering the profession of the insured, it emerges that commercial agents were the category which, in percentage terms, most frequently declared a fault with fault (3.16%) which will trigger an increase in the policy. Followed by retirees (3.04%) and freelancers (2.73%).