Mövenpick is planning 50 new hotels – they should already be opening in two years

The first Mövenpick hotel opened 50 years ago. 40 years ago, August von Finck, who lived in Weinfelden Castle, bought the majority of the gastronomy group. Today Accorhotels is the owner.

The headquarters of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts was relocated from Zurich to Baar in 2009.

Image: PD

When billionaire August von Finck died at the end of 2021 at the age of 91, he had long since sold his shares in Mövenpick. Von Finck, who lived in seclusion in Weinfelden Castle and supported the German FDP and AFD, had hotels in his portfolio like other billionaires.

