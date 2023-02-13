With a decree approved in recent days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy have recognized the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Mozambique, based in Maputo.

Founded in 2014 and chaired by Simone Santi, the main objectives of the Chamber of Commerce are the promotion and development of economic, social and cultural relations between Mozambique and Italy, favors the exchange of knowledge and skills among its members, favors the reaction of new business opportunities and jobs. There are currently about 70 members – Mozambicans and Italians – of the Chamber of Commerce. Among the companies represented are Saipem, Baker Hughes – Nuovo Pignone, Leonardo Group, Bonatti, Renco, Cmc, Donelli, Faresin, Prysmian, Leonardo Green; among the partners Animp, Assolombarda, Assomineraria, Confindustria Assafrica and Mediterraneo.

In 2019, the Chamber of Commerce organized together with the CTA (the equivalent of Confindustria) and Italian partners, the last Mozambican business mission to Italy with the participation of President Filipe Nyusi.

With the decree, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Mozambique is now officially part of the circuit of Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad (Ccie). [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

