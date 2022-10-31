Thus the new Minister of Economy of the Meloni government, Giancarlo Giorgetti, on Mps Monte dei Paschi di Siena, in the speech delivered during the World Savings Day event, organized by Acri and underway in Rome:

“The current government will work to manage in an orderly manner the disposal of the shareholding held by the state, in compliance with the commitments made with the EU Commission, leaving the market with a strong banking entity capable of operating in a diversified and articulated economy, even geographically, like the Italian one “.

Today, 31 October, is the last day of the capital increase launched by the Sienese bank, for a value of 2.5 billion euros.

The option rights that have not been exercised in the pre-established period, from 17 October 2022 to 31 October, will be offered on Euronext Milan at the unopted auction on 1 and 2 November 2022.

The option rights purchased during this can / must then be exercised by 3 November.